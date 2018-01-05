News & Gossip
Texas Woman Brutally Beaten By Police After Falling Asleep In Passenger Seat Of Friend’s Car

Our prayers are with Leah and her family.

This is my little sister Leah, on New Year’s Eve she was asleep in the passenger seat of her friends car when she was dragged out and beaten by the police for driving under the influence. Now let me give you a little background; Leah, who has no priors and has never been in trouble with the police, does not know how to drive nor does she have a drivers license. There would be no reason for her to be behind the wheel of a car, with that being said what would be the reason for the police officers to use excessive force like they did. Her eye is completely shut, she has bruises all over her body, and is now not able to work because of the way that she looks. All of this happened in Killeen, Tx. My little sister did not deserve this, she is the most loving and caring person that I know. Please help us get justice for my little sister!!! #justiceforLeahDure #sayhername #share #share #share #🇭🇹 #repost #naacp #blacklivesmatter #leahdure

A young woman, identified as Leah Dure, was brutally beaten by police in Killeen, Texas after she fell asleep in a friend’s car on New Year’s Eve. Leah’s older sister, Brittany Johnson, says police dragged her out of the passenger seat, beat her to the point that her eye is closed shut, and accused her of driving under the influence.

According to Johnson, the accusation was unfounded—not only because Leah wasn’t in the driver’s seat, nor was she driving at the time she was approached, but also because Leah doesn’t have a driver’s license, nor does she know how to drive. There was also no reason for police to use excessive force on a sleeping “suspect.”

Here’s what Leah’s big sis says happened in an Instagram post published on January 4, 2018:

“Leah, who has no priors and has never been in trouble with the police, does not know how to drive nor does she have a drivers license. There would be no reason for her to be behind the wheel of a car, with that being said what would be the reason for the police officers to use excessive force like they did. Her eye is completely shut, she has bruises all over her body, and is now not able to work because of the way that she looks. All of this happened in Killeen, Tx. My little sister did not deserve this, she is the most loving and caring person that I know. Please help us get justice for my little sister!!!”

photos