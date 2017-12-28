Driver Crashes SUV Into Dallas Home, Flees On Foot [VIDEO]

2 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
A young driver plowed her SUV into a home yesterday (12/27/17) in Dallas, TX. A few people were injured. The driver later fled the scene on foot, but CBS News reports that she was later arrested.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
More News:
Race Car Driver Lewis Hamilton Slammed For Mocking His Nephew For Wearing A Princess Dress
Prayers Up! Solange Cancels NYE Gig After Revealing Autonomic Disorder Diagnosis
10 New Years Resolutions That Never Work
10 photos Launch gallery
10 New Years Resolutions That Never Work
1. Cleaning Your House Regulary1 of 10
2. Drink More Water2 of 10
3. Stop Eating At Night3 of 10
4. Don’t Get Mad Over Small Things4 of 10
5. Workout More5 of 10
6. Time Management6 of 10
7. Meeting New People7 of 10
8. Don’t Talk Politics8 of 10
9. Finding Love9 of 10
10. Eating Healthy/Dieting10 of 10
comments – Add Yours