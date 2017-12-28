97.9 The Beat TV News
Driver Crashes SUV Into Dallas Home, Flees On Foot [VIDEO]

A young driver plowed her SUV into a home yesterday (12/27/17) in Dallas, TX. A few people were injured. The driver later fled the scene on foot, but CBS News reports that she was later arrested.

