Driver Crashes SUV Into Dallas Home, Flees On Foot [VIDEO]

A young driver plowed her SUV into a home yesterday (12/27/17) in Dallas, TX. A few people were injured. The driver later fled the scene on foot, but CBS News reports that she was later arrested.

