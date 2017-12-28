Race Car Driver Lewis Hamilton Slammed For Mocking His Nephew For Wearing A Princess Dress

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful British race car driver in history, but right now he is getting some attention for a social media posting. On Christmas, Lewis (see him above in that atrocious plaid outfit with Donatella Versace) posted a video of his nephew wearing a pink and purple princess dress. He asks the child, “Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?” He then yells, “Boys don’t wear princess dresses!” His nephew covers his ears. Watch the video below:

Oh dear Lewis. You’ve just opened a can of worms… pic.twitter.com/fpsiNeOZrd — Nabeela (@JustNabz) December 25, 2017

Hamilton, 32, was immediately slammed on social media.

Lewis Hamilton, or the classic total dick who doesn't just bully his little nephew but also share it on social medias. #pityful #yourefired! — GÉNÉRATION•S BIENVEILLANTES (@FolieNoire) December 27, 2017

I'm shocked 😱 saddened about this. Had a lot of respect for him. The #lgbtq community already have it difficult & a man whom some of us look up to does this isn't on!! This will have a lasting effect on his nephew but more on his career 😢 #LewisHamilton #shocked #lgbt #Attitude — Lucky Roy Singh (@Lucky_roysingh) December 26, 2017

What I learned from Lewis Hamilton's video is that his three-year-old nephew is a lot cooler than he is. — David Emmett (@motomatters) December 27, 2017

I keep seeing people say stuff like “Lewis Hamilton did the right thing yelling at his nephew for wearing a dress. If that was my kid, I’d beat him/he’s catch hands/punch him” – and I’m genuinely appalled that people think it’s appropriate to beat a child for expressing himself. — Nikita Gill (@nktgill) December 27, 2017

There was nothing wrong with @LewisHamilton telling his nephew it was wrong to wear a dress but I see the hilarity in a man who dresses up as his nans sofa giving fashion advice pic.twitter.com/CnBnnMQnwg — Bas (@760SJR) December 27, 2017

Lewis Hamilton’s comment to his nephew further proves that transphobia and homophobia are learned. Stop stealing people’s joy due to your limited acceptance of life. — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) December 27, 2017

Why in the world did Hamilton think it was a bright idea to post this video on social media? Mocking (or joking, whatever you want to call it) a child is never a good idea for social media.

Lewis clearly got this message and posted a long apology on Twitter, which read, “I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should. My deepest apologies for my behavior as I realize it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalize or stereotype anyone. I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement.”

One Twitter user dismissed his apology because he liked tweets defending him “joking” about his nephew:

Lewis Hamilton's apology may seem more sincere if he hadn't then liked loads of tweets about PC NONSENSE WORLD GONE MAD pic.twitter.com/1Cm30EZpT5 — Terri White (@Terri_White) December 26, 2017

Hopefully, Lewis learned his lesson. Keep kids off social media and let the child live.

Side note, Lewis Hamilton is one of those “all lives matter” guys. He might need to brush up on his politics when it comes to gender expression and race. #JustSayin

