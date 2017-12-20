Keri Hilson Breaks Up With Her Chocolatey Boo Ricardo Lockette

2017 has claimed another celebrity couple. Singer Keri Hilson and her baller boo Ricardo Lockette have seemingly called it quits. Keri posted a cryptic message on social media that left fans questing if Lockette cheated. The couple exchanged a few shady tweets on Twitter.

A “mistake” is usually the word people prefer to use when it really was a RISK they DECIDED to take. But word to the wise, make sure you can handle both outcomes. ✌🏾 — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) December 11, 2017

The ONLY thing we owe ourselves and others is to be 100% authentic to what we truly feel at all times. — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) December 12, 2017

Lol wish you the best!! 🥂 https://t.co/s9YoUMRu9m — Ricardo Lockette (@RicardoLockette) December 19, 2017

Never any shade, always love and the upmost respect for her. Everyday was a blessing. #Queen — Ricardo Lockette (@RicardoLockette) December 19, 2017

Oop. Looks like Keri chucked up the dueces, literally.

RELATED STORIES:

New Couple Alert! Keri Hilson Found Her A New Chocolate Snack In Ricardo Lockette

Keri Hilson Shows Off Her Natural Hair In Stripped Down Photo Shoot

Also On 97.9 The Beat: