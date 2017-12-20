News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Keri Hilson Breaks Up With Her Chocolatey Boo Ricardo Lockette

97.9 The Beat Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Screening And Panel For Lifetime's 'Love By The 10th Date' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

2017 has claimed another celebrity couple. Singer Keri Hilson and her baller boo Ricardo Lockette have seemingly called it quits. Keri posted a cryptic message on social media that left fans questing if Lockette cheated. The couple exchanged a few shady tweets on Twitter.

Oop. Looks like Keri chucked up the dueces, literally.

RELATED STORIES:

New Couple Alert! Keri Hilson Found Her A New Chocolate Snack In Ricardo Lockette

Keri Hilson Shows Off Her Natural Hair In Stripped Down Photo Shoot

keri hilson , Ricardo Lockette

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Keri Hilson Breaks Up With Her Chocolatey Boo Ricardo Lockette

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch HBO Trailer For ‘2 Dope Queens’ With…
 7 hours ago
12.20.17
Barack Obama As Santa Will Bring You All…
 9 hours ago
12.20.17
Bitter Reporter Gives Snow Removal Tutorial For The…
 10 hours ago
12.20.17
More Life: Have You Seen The UFO Video…
 11 hours ago
12.20.17
Here’s Why One Young Lady’s ‘Very Curry Christmas’…
 11 hours ago
12.20.17
John Legend Has Been Cast To Play Jesus…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Stay Woke: If You’re Attending An Office Holiday…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Chrissy Teigen Got The Weirdest Advice When She…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
The #RuinAVideogameInOneWord Hashtag Has Already Tainted Some Of…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’…The Remixes!
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Sophia The Robot Wishes Us All A ‘Spectacular…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Viral Parrot’s Apple Ringtone Chirp Will Have You…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Mamba’s Moment: Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Was…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Kim Burrell Takes a Tumble While Praising The…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Rihanna Joins An All Women’s Heist In ‘Ocean’s…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Only 13 Days Left Until 2018 And This…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
photos