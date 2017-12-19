John Legend Has Been Cast To Play Jesus On Easter Sunday

Global Grind

John Legend has been cast in the lead role as Jesus Christ in NBC’s adaptation of the musical, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!’. The show is set to take place on Easter Sunday (April 1) in front of a large audience at the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, N.Y. It will air live on NBC.

Legend broke the news to fans this morning.

However, it was his wife Chrissy Teigen with the real pressing question.

How are they gonna fit u in the manger — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 19, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

John had the answer for that:

One of the many baby John Legends will be in the manger https://t.co/mc2IJfcLgm — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 19, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

