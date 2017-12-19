John Legend Has Been Cast To Play Jesus On Easter Sunday

1 reads Leave a comment
John Legend has been cast in the lead role as Jesus Christ in NBC’s adaptation of the musical, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!’. The show is set to take place on Easter Sunday (April 1) in front of a large audience at the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, N.Y. It will air live on NBC.
Legend broke the news to fans this morning.
However, it was his wife Chrissy Teigen with the real pressing question.
John had the answer for that:
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – Add Yours