‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’…The Remixes!

This week, Mariah Carey‘s infectious “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has finally made the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The song was released in 1994 as part of her Merry Christmas album. However, back then, a song had to be released as a single to chart on the Hot 100. Now, with a change of rules and the inclusion of streaming counts, Mariah has finally cracked the top 10, coming in at No. 9.
To celebrate the occasion, we give you some of the hottest remixes of the popular song. You can check out the original below. Then swipe through to hear everyone from Soulja Boy to electronic DJs put their spin on a Christmas classic.
