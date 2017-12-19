Chrissy Teigen Got The Weirdest Advice When She Asked Fans For Some Headache Remedies

Global Grind

Asking Twitter for help can always go one of two ways: either you find out some amazing answers that Google never would have provided for you, or people completely troll you with every single answer. Chrissy Teigen experienced the latter on Monday when she asked for some help with a headache caused by her pregnancy–not just some regular “take a Tylenol” though, she wanted some witchcraft-type remedies.

I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant. But the headaches, my god the headaches. Someone…please help. Don’t say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 19, 2017

Unsurprisingly, since the model is such an outrageous Twitter personality herself, people were ready to give her the craziest answers they could think of, though some of them might have been true. Whether it’s people suggesting she eat some chicken strips or just waiting for mercury to be out of retrograde, the answers are probably not actually going to help Teigen with her headache. But they sure are entertaining.

Check out some of the funniest replies Chrissy had to deal with below.

It’s because Mercury is in retrograde it will get better on Dec 23 — Youngweon Lee (@youngweonlee) December 19, 2017

Sometimes chicken tenders and mashed potatoes help my headaches. I am very serious about this. — Rachel Molenda (@rachelmolenda) December 19, 2017

have you tried turning it off and turning it on??? — ari (@woodgrimes) December 19, 2017

