Stay Woke: If You’re Attending An Office Holiday Party, Remember NOT To Do These Things

Global Grind

Holiday parties are usually full of fun, friends and lots of booze — but when it comes to office parties, the rules are a little different.

Almost half of professionals (47%) have seen a positive impact on their career from attending an office holiday party. https://t.co/4FTme99SbZ pic.twitter.com/k5eRKb4b7a — Kristin M. Johnson (@DontMissKristin) December 14, 2017

Check out these tips on what NOT to do at your next office holiday party.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: