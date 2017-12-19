Rihanna Joins An All Women’s Heist In ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer

Global Grind

Women are taking over in a spin-off to the popular Ocean’s Trilogy film series. In flicks like Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, men led high risk bank robberies, and now the script has been flipped. Check out the trailer for Ocean’s 8 below and peep a star-studded cast that includes Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, and of course Rihanna. You can catch the movie when it comes out June 8, 2018.

