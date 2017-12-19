Uncategorized
Rihanna Joins An All Women’s Heist In ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer

Bad Girl Riri is hitting the big screen.

Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Women are taking over in a spin-off to the popular Ocean’s Trilogy film series. In flicks like Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, men led high risk bank robberies, and now the script has been flipped. Check out the trailer for Ocean’s 8 below and peep a star-studded cast that includes Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, and of course Rihanna. You can catch the movie when it comes out June 8, 2018.

