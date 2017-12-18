News & Gossip
Christmas Came Early: Now You Can “Snooze” Folks On Facebook

Source: KAREN BLEIER / Getty

Facebook has become a mecca for news, viral videos and catching up with family and friends you haven’t seen in years.

The social network is the birthplace of the social media rant — and sometimes you just want to unfollow folks for a little while. Thanks to the good folks at FB, now you can with the “snooze” button.

“Over the next week, we’re launching Snooze, which will give you the option to temporarily unfollow a person, Page or group for 30 days. By selecting Snooze in the top-right drop-down menu of a post, you won’t see content from those people, Pages or groups in your Newsfeed,” the site reported on Monday.

What are your thoughts on Facebook’s Snooze? Hit us on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

