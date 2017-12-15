Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Plot Twist: This Video Proves Why Minding Your Own Business Is Essential

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Education: Multi-ethnic group of college students in classroom.

Source: fstop123 / Getty

When a student’s phone rings in class, we get how it could be frustrating and inconvenient, causing the the teacher to put in place some rules.

But one professor’s messy policy about phones ringing in class might’ve caused one girl her entire reputation. See for yourself.

 

 

Yikes! Congrats on the baby though. Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook and let up know what you would do if you ever got exposed like the student in the clip.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Plot Twist: This Video Proves Why Minding Your Own Business Is Essential

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Plot Twist: This Video Proves Why Minding Your…
 1 hour ago
12.15.17
LOL: Black Twitter Held No Punches This Year…
 17 hours ago
12.14.17
No Chill: Keaton Jones Scandal Causes Funny Video…
 19 hours ago
12.14.17
WTF?! The Frigid Weather Didn’t Stop This Virginia…
 19 hours ago
12.14.17
Poor Guy: Drake Got Stood Up By Angelina…
 19 hours ago
12.14.17
Folks Are Split Over The Green Fenty Beauty…
 21 hours ago
12.14.17
The Simpsons Are Out Here Making Better Predictions…
 22 hours ago
12.14.17
Writer Nick Kocher Hilariously Pranks His Friend Using…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Cardi B Gifts Offset With A New Set…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Dog Finds Out She’s Going To Be A…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Yikes! Here’s Why The Saying “Don’t Feed The…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Watch This Throwback Video Of Lil Kim Having…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
50 Cent & Starz Agree To Extend Partnership…
 2 days ago
12.13.17
Net Neutrality And How It Affects The Black…
 2 days ago
12.13.17
@BigBallerBrand Addresses Critics: ‘Ain’t No Plan B’
 2 days ago
12.13.17
Someone’s Salty: Saints Season Ticket Holder Sues For…
 2 days ago
12.13.17
photos