Plot Twist: This Video Proves Why Minding Your Own Business Is Essential

When a student’s phone rings in class, we get how it could be frustrating and inconvenient, causing the the teacher to put in place some rules.

But one professor’s messy policy about phones ringing in class might’ve caused one girl her entire reputation. See for yourself.

This professor has a policy in his classroom where if someone’s phone rings in the middle of class, they have to answer it and put it on speaker … this is hilarious 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2Q46GtnrXS — Swingle Bells (@cody_swingle) December 12, 2017

Yikes! Congrats on the baby though. Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook and let up know what you would do if you ever got exposed like the student in the clip.

