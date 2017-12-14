Tavis Smiley Suspended From PBS After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Photo by

National News
Home > National News

Tavis Smiley Suspended From PBS After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

WOL News Desk
86 reads
Leave a comment
2011 Winter TCA Tour - Day 5

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Add talk show host Tavis Smiley to the list of men accused of sexual misconduct.

Smiley has been suspended from his PBS talk show after an investigation into the host found “credible allegations” of inappropriate behavior.

In a statement, PBS said:

“Effective today, PBS has indefinitely suspended distribution of ‘Tavis Smiley,’ produced by TS Media, an independent production company,” the public broadcaster said. “PBS engaged an outside law firm to conduct an investigation immediately after learning of troubling allegations regarding Mr. Smiley. This investigation included interviews with witnesses as well as with Mr. Smiley. The inquiry uncovered multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS, and the totality of this information led to today’s decision.”

The Tavis Smiley Show is a half-hour interview program that airs weeknights on PBS member stations since it premiered in 2004. Last month PBS removed Charlie Rose from the channel after sexual misconduct allegations.

Source: Variety
RELATED: Trump’s Sexual Misconduct Accusers Publicly Come Forward To Demand Investigation
RELATED: Senator Al Franken Resigns From Congress Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

19 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Continue reading Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Tavis Smiley , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Someone’s Salty: Saints Season Ticket Holder Sues For…
 5 hours ago
12.13.17
Newly Elected Senator Doug Jones Celebrates Win With…
 9 hours ago
12.13.17
Issa Wrap: Omarosa Manigault Is Leaving The White…
 9 hours ago
12.13.17
Kendrick Lamar Explains How He Was “Probably’ Abducted…
 11 hours ago
12.13.17
Millennials Put Their Aim Where Their Mouths Are…
 12 hours ago
12.13.17
Black Boy Joy Is This Kid’s Reaction To…
 13 hours ago
12.13.17
Never Forget That Time Jamie Foxx Clowned Terrence…
 14 hours ago
12.13.17
Lil B’s Cooking Show Is What The Food…
 14 hours ago
12.13.17
Cardi B Is The Cutest In Her New…
 14 hours ago
12.13.17
Politician Gets Schooled On National TV And It’s…
 14 hours ago
12.13.17
Fans Get Hype Over Jeezy, Kendrick Lamar &…
 1 day ago
12.12.17
Have You Seen Drew From ‘Everybody Hates Chris’…
 1 day ago
12.12.17
Fake News: Celebrities Get Caught In Lies Just…
 1 day ago
12.12.17
How Come Those Plastic Cake Containers Make It…
 1 day ago
12.12.17
Jada Pinkett Smith Rips Into The Golden Globes…
 1 day ago
12.12.17
Twitter Is Debating The Proper Way To Cut…
 1 day ago
12.12.17
photos