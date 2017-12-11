Photos
#MODELMONDAY: Lana Ogilvie Went From Cover Girl Pioneer To Exclusive Jewel Designer

Hello Beautiful
Canadian beauty Lana Ogilvie has plenty to be proud of. Not only is she a respected pioneer in the modeling world due to her work with the biggest names in fashion, to include Vogue, Neiman Marcus, Ralph Lauren and Cosmopolitan, Lana has also become a staple name in entertainment and fashion.

Agency: Next Models (Toronto)

Instagram: @lanaogilviemodel

Claim to fame:

Her landmark accomplishment of her career occured when she became the first Black woman to land an exclusive contract with Cover Girl. The ads featuring the 5’10 model were included in magazines all around the world, knocking down ethnic barriers on all levels. Coming from the supermodel cluster of Naomi Campbell, Rachel Hunter and Nikki Taylor that stormed into the early 90’s, landing the Cover Girl contract was a huge breakthrough for models of color.

These days, Lana uses her beauty and energy to design exclusive jewelry for her company Sabre, which has been endorsed by other beauties such as model Ashley Graham and singer Alicia Keys. The collection features unique designs made by Lana with earth based materials and colors; all to feed her creativity. “As an artist, there is a constant need to create. I think of myself first as an artist and jewelry is my current medium.”

Check out more of Lana’s creation on her Sabre Jewelry website.

Lana Ogilvie

