Breaking: Explosion Near Times Square In New York City

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Breaking: Explosion Near Times Square In New York City

The attack was caught on video.

News One
866 reads
Leave a comment
Aerial view of Times Square, New York, NY, USA

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Prayers up for New York City, according to published reports there was a pipe bombing in the Times Square area of Manhattan early this morning.

WPIX, a local New York station, reported, “At least one person is injured and one person is in custody after a suspected pipe bombing in Manhattan, according to police. Multiple subway lines have been evacuated, and trains are bypassing Times Square and Port Authority.” The NYPD’s twitter account revealed the explosion was between subway lines. See below:

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton told MSNBC’s Morning Joe the suspect, who is in custody, is from Bangladesh, a male in his mid twenties and “the act was being committed in the name of ISIS.” The suspect reportedly had a pipe bomb. As of now, the attack appears to be a lone-wolf. Here is a video of the explosion:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

We will keep  you updated as more info surfaces.

SOURCE: WPIX, MSNBC

SEE AlSO:

Coast Guard Academy Should Follow Air Force’s Example In Handling Racist Incident

John Kelly Ignores Slavery And Attributes Civil War To ‘Lack Of Ability To Compromise’

Five Police Officers Shot In Pittsburgh During Standoff With Suspect

14 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]

14 photos Launch gallery

14 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 14 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]

14 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]

explosion , New York City

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Cardi B and Offset’s track: “Um Yea”
 13 hours ago
12.10.17
SZA
SZA on Saturday Night Live
 13 hours ago
12.10.17
LOL! Watch These Subway Performers Hilariously Battle It…
 20 hours ago
12.10.17
This Husband’s Smooth Wedding Choreography Has All The…
 21 hours ago
12.10.17
This Young Child Star’s Performance Has People Calling…
 1 day ago
12.10.17
Terrence Howard’s Response To His “Mayne” Memes Dominating…
 1 day ago
12.10.17
In Side Eye News: This Youtube Star Made…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
Terrence Howard Memes Are Taking Over The Internet,…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
At Least Some People Are Enjoying Their Snow…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
Ummm, Ok: Joseline Hernandez Has Some Advice For…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
If Santa Claus Was Black…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
This Young Man’s Attempt To Help His Mom…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
Jokes By Beyonce’s Mom Will Make You Blush
 2 days ago
12.09.17
We Ouchea: Meghan Markle Isn’t The Only Black…
 3 days ago
12.08.17
Friday Shmood: When You Bust Moves On Top…
 3 days ago
12.08.17
Twitter Drags Stacey Dash For Distancing Herself From…
 3 days ago
12.08.17
photos