Serena Williams Just Leveled Up Literally

What an adventerous year it has been for Serena Williams. From grabbing her 23rd Gram slam to

holding multiple titles, and breaking world records left and right. Not to mention,

bringing in her first born “Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr”. If that’s not enough for one family.

How about the true Christmas present from a long time career sponsor Nike. According to Serena’s

social media account the worlds infamous brand Nike will be doing some structural expanding.Serena Williams

Building will be the largest structure at the World Head Quarters at more than 1 million square feet and nearly

three city blocks.The selfies from opening day will take place in 2019.

