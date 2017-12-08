Sports
Home > Sports

Serena Williams Just Leveled Up Literally

pskillzflow
5 reads
Leave a comment
Berlei Sports Bras Launch At Macy's With Serena Williams

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

What an adventerous year it has been for Serena Williams. From grabbing her 23rd Gram slam to

holding multiple titles, and breaking world records left and right. Not to mention,

bringing in her first born “Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr”. If that’s not enough for one family.

How about the true Christmas present from a long time career sponsor Nike. According to Serena’s

social media account the worlds infamous brand Nike will be doing some structural expanding.Serena Williams

Building will be the largest structure at the World Head Quarters at more than 1 million square feet and nearly

three city blocks.The selfies from opening day will take place in 2019.

News on the Net , Nike , Serena Williams

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Serena Williams Just Leveled Up Literally

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hilarious “Yeah Sex Is Cool, But…” Tweets Are…
 15 hours ago
12.07.17
Every Time Asahd Khaled Looked Just Like His…
 16 hours ago
12.07.17
John Boyega Opens Up About His Reaction Videos…
 16 hours ago
12.07.17
These Tweets Prove That Sometimes ‘It Be Your…
 16 hours ago
12.07.17
Mans Not Hot: This Baby Spits Straight Sauce…
 16 hours ago
12.07.17
TBT: That Time Beyoncé Ruined Christmas on ‘Punk’d’
 17 hours ago
12.07.17
‘Empire’ Fans Shocked At Incredible Season 4 Plot…
 19 hours ago
12.07.17
Watch This Cute Kid Sing The ‘Full House’…
 19 hours ago
12.07.17
Man Gave Ultimate Clapback To Racist Woman Coming…
 19 hours ago
12.07.17
LOL: Folks Are Reenacting Moesha’s Classic Journal Entries…
 19 hours ago
12.07.17
This Baby Girl Has The Mouth Of A…
 20 hours ago
12.07.17
Your Guide To The Island Vibes On ‘She’s…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Cold Blooded: Student Breaks Teacher’s Ankles On The…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Children Are The Future: This 3rd Grader Used…
 3 days ago
12.05.17
Tiffany Haddish Tells Ellen About Chilling With Barbra…
 3 days ago
12.05.17
5 Outrageous Lauren London Rumors & The Facts…
 3 days ago
12.05.17
photos