John Boyega Opens Up About His Reaction Videos And Admits That Swizz Beats Is Life Goals

Global Grind

[anvplayer video=”4244906″]

John Boyega sits down with Xilla Valentine to discuss the highly anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi. During their interview, John talks about his epic reaction videos as well as his big fight scene in The Last Jedi and it turns out that Xilla Valentine has the Jedi Mind Trick pulled on him by Gwendoline Christie.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: