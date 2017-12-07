Entertainment News
Home

LOL: Folks Are Reenacting Moesha’s Classic Journal Entries And It Is Hilarious

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
Actress Brandy...

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Kids these days are extremely creative with their sense of humor.

They can take something old and classic and make it new and funny all over again. Moesha is the latest classic to have life breathed back into due to social media. Folks are reenacting Mo’s classic journal entry moments from the show and a adding a twist to it.

 

 

The twist is that in each reenactment, Mo is a millenial from a different city.

Hit the flip to see more hilarious Moesha-inspired journal entries.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading LOL: Folks Are Reenacting Moesha’s Classic Journal Entries And It Is Hilarious

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Fans Shocked At Incredible Season 4 Plot…
 3 hours ago
12.07.17
Watch This Cute Kid Sing The ‘Full House’…
 3 hours ago
12.07.17
Man Gave Ultimate Clapback To Racist Woman Coming…
 4 hours ago
12.07.17
LOL: Folks Are Reenacting Moesha’s Classic Journal Entries…
 4 hours ago
12.07.17
This Baby Girl Has The Mouth Of A…
 4 hours ago
12.07.17
Your Guide To The Island Vibes On ‘She’s…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Cold Blooded: Student Breaks Teacher’s Ankles On The…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Children Are The Future: This 3rd Grader Used…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Tiffany Haddish Tells Ellen About Chilling With Barbra…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
5 Outrageous Lauren London Rumors & The Facts…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Rich Dollaz Visits The Fountain Of…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
People Are Making Their Bitmojis Dance To Classic…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
7 Things To Remember About The Pending Robot…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Challenge Accepted: This Cheerleader Has Everyone Attempting To…
 3 days ago
12.04.17
Model Monday Featuring : SuYung (@TheRealSuYung)
 3 days ago
12.04.17
Quiz: Which Version Of LL Cool J Are…
 3 days ago
12.04.17
photos