LOL: Folks Are Reenacting Moesha’s Classic Journal Entries And It Is Hilarious

Kids these days are extremely creative with their sense of humor.

They can take something old and classic and make it new and funny all over again. Moesha is the latest classic to have life breathed back into due to social media. Folks are reenacting Mo’s classic journal entry moments from the show and a adding a twist to it.

The twist is that in each reenactment, Mo is a millenial from a different city.

If Moesha was a Brooklyn Nigga pic.twitter.com/KgdsG1Wre9 — LEGEND (@ChriStylezz) December 6, 2017

