Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

‘Empire’ Fans Shocked At Incredible Season 4 Plot Twist

*Spoiler Alert*

Global Grind
32 reads
Leave a comment
FOX's 'Empire' - Season Three

Source: FOX / Getty

Empire fans have been watching Diana DuBois (played by Phylicia Rashad) set shit off all season long and last night her evil plan for the eldest Lyon cub came full circle.

If you’ve been keeping up, you know Andre (played by Trai Byers) has been having a love affair with a cop who suspected he was the person behind his father’s murder attempt. While we kind of expected Pamela to turn on Andre in the end, we didn’t expect that she never actually existed in the first place. Andre—who’s meds needed recalibrating after Diana DuBois got to his doctor—had been talking to himself the whole time.

'Empire' & 'Star' Celebrate FOX's New Wednesday Night

Source: Randy Brooke / Getty

Fans live tweeting the show were completely thrown when it turned out he’d imagined himself killing Pamela Rose, all that hands of the evil Diana DuBois. We listed the best reactions to Dre’s imaginary friend on the flip:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading ‘Empire’ Fans Shocked At Incredible Season 4 Plot Twist

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Fans Shocked At Incredible Season 4 Plot…
 3 hours ago
12.07.17
Watch This Cute Kid Sing The ‘Full House’…
 3 hours ago
12.07.17
Man Gave Ultimate Clapback To Racist Woman Coming…
 4 hours ago
12.07.17
LOL: Folks Are Reenacting Moesha’s Classic Journal Entries…
 4 hours ago
12.07.17
This Baby Girl Has The Mouth Of A…
 4 hours ago
12.07.17
Your Guide To The Island Vibes On ‘She’s…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Cold Blooded: Student Breaks Teacher’s Ankles On The…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Children Are The Future: This 3rd Grader Used…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Tiffany Haddish Tells Ellen About Chilling With Barbra…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
5 Outrageous Lauren London Rumors & The Facts…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Rich Dollaz Visits The Fountain Of…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
People Are Making Their Bitmojis Dance To Classic…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
7 Things To Remember About The Pending Robot…
 2 days ago
12.05.17
Challenge Accepted: This Cheerleader Has Everyone Attempting To…
 3 days ago
12.04.17
Model Monday Featuring : SuYung (@TheRealSuYung)
 3 days ago
12.04.17
Quiz: Which Version Of LL Cool J Are…
 3 days ago
12.04.17
photos