‘Empire’ Fans Shocked At Incredible Season 4 Plot Twist

Empire fans have been watching Diana DuBois (played by Phylicia Rashad) set shit off all season long and last night her evil plan for the eldest Lyon cub came full circle.

If you’ve been keeping up, you know Andre (played by Trai Byers) has been having a love affair with a cop who suspected he was the person behind his father’s murder attempt. While we kind of expected Pamela to turn on Andre in the end, we didn’t expect that she never actually existed in the first place. Andre—who’s meds needed recalibrating after Diana DuBois got to his doctor—had been talking to himself the whole time.

Fans live tweeting the show were completely thrown when it turned out he’d imagined himself killing Pamela Rose, all that hands of the evil Diana DuBois. We listed the best reactions to Dre’s imaginary friend on the flip:

