Veda Loca And JKruz Will Be At The Prymebar This Friday [VIDEO]

Veda Loca And JKruz Will Be At The Prymebar This Friday

Meet us there DFW. This Friday, 12/8, at the Prymebar nightclub located at 10333 Technology Blvd W, Dallas, TX 75220.

Why?

  • Veda Loca and JKruz will be there
  • 97 cent wings
  • 97 cent drinks
  • Karaoke
  • And so much more

-Farlin Ave

photos