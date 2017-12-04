War and Leisure’s: “Now” by Miguel

Miguel released the album, War and Leisure on December 1. In that album was the song “Now”. This track was different from his other songs. The song discusses the atrocity of immigration detention centers.

During the performance of the song he said “To see innocent people being ripped from their way of life to essentially be incarcerated and used as cheap labor is really crazy to me”. Miguel is attempting to make a difference politically like performers before him that he’s mentioned.

To top it off the video of “Now” is monumental and swaying. If you haven’t seen it check it out.

