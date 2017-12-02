Bun B And Premium Pete Release Retro Ewing 33’s Inspired By Sushi

0 reads Leave a comment
Bun B and Premium Pete, creators of the food community YouGottaEatThis.com, have collaborated with Ewing Athletics to create a shoe inspired by their love for sushi.
The YouGottaEatThis x Ewing 33 HI’s upper sports a salmon suede along with an embossed YGET Logo tongue.
The strap tab is influenced by wooden chopsticks while the green wasabi sock liner sits on a white rice inspired outsole.
There will be a limited release this Sunday 12/3 at the Htown Sneaker Summit in Houston, TX.
An online release at ewingathletics.com and select stores will be available at the top of the year.
Price and shopping info are below the pics:
EWING 33 HI x YouGottaEatThis! (Sushi)
$140.00
Htown Sneaker Summit (Sunday Dec 3rd)
9401 Knight Rd
Houston, TX 77045
3 – 8pm
