These Fools Crazy: Man Asks For Cookies, Then Robs Subway [VIDEO]

Nothing surprises me in the news anymore. But this kind of caught me off guard. According to CBS News, a man in Pittsburgh robbed a Subway restaurant after asking for cookies. I mean come on bro. A Subway??? How much money did you think you would get away with? Is it really worth spending the next 5-10 years in prison? I really wish people would…. well at least no one got hurt.

-Farlin Ave

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.