97.9 The Beat TV News
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV News

These Fools Crazy: Man Asks For Cookies, Then Robs Subway [VIDEO]

farlinave
0 reads
Leave a comment

Nothing surprises me in the news anymore. But this kind of caught me off guard. According to CBS News, a man in Pittsburgh robbed a Subway restaurant after asking for cookies. I mean come on bro. A Subway??? How much money did you think you would get away with? Is it really worth spending the next 5-10 years in prison? I really wish people would…. well at least no one got hurt.

-Farlin Ave

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Veda Loca In The Morning

Rickey Smiley Passes Torch To Veda Loca (PHOTO GALLERY)

52 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Passes Torch To Veda Loca (PHOTO GALLERY)

Continue reading These Fools Crazy: Man Asks For Cookies, Then Robs Subway [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Passes Torch To Veda Loca (PHOTO GALLERY)

crime , subway , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lightening Speed Dancers Capture Our Almost Friday Shmood
 5 hours ago
11.30.17
Here’s What It Would Look Like If Michael…
 5 hours ago
11.30.17
10 Signs You’re A Real Adult, As Told…
 5 hours ago
11.30.17
Twitter Is Trying To Find Out Why This…
 5 hours ago
11.30.17
Kevin Hart & The Rock Want Y’all To…
 6 hours ago
11.30.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Channels Old School Lucious…
 8 hours ago
11.30.17
This Father Teaching His Little Girl Her ABC’s…
 8 hours ago
11.30.17
The Morehouse Student Who Went Viral For His…
 8 hours ago
11.30.17
‘Legs Closed, Pocketbooks Open:’ Hear Deb Antney’s Advice…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
10 Times Rihanna Slayed The Fashion Game
 1 day ago
11.29.17
LOL: Single People Everywhere Can Relate To This…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
Ouch: Dave East Ethers Fan Who Called Him…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
Twitter Pitch: Would You Tune In To See…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
This Dog Will Destroy You In A Game…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
Issa End Of The Year: Folks Took To…
 1 day ago
11.29.17
No Fear: Guy Does Backflip Off Roof, Over…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
photos