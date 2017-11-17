Mary J Blige Says Her Personal Pain Helped Her Role In Mudbound

Global Grind

This is Dee Rees’ year. With the release of Mudbound, she’s going to be the talk of the town and she might just be an Oscar contender. This isn’t a film you’ve seen before.

Set in the rural American South during World War II, “Mudbound” is an epic story of two families pitted against one another by a ruthless social hierarchy, yet bound together by the shared farmland of the Mississippi Delta.

We had the opportunity to speak with Rees, Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan, and Garrett Hedlund about this powerful film. The talented cast discussed everything from what they hope you take away from it, to how it’s extremely relevant to life today. Additionally, Blige opened up about how her character is in her DNA and the impact her personal life had on how she took on this role.

“Mudbound” is now streaming on Netflix and playing in select theaters.

