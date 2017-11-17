Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mary J Blige Says Her Personal Pain Helped Her Role In Mudbound

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

This is Dee Rees’ year. With the release of Mudbound, she’s going to be the talk of the town and she might just be an Oscar contender. This isn’t a film you’ve seen before.

Set in the rural American South during World War II, “Mudbound” is an epic story of two families pitted against one another by a ruthless social hierarchy, yet bound together by the shared farmland of the Mississippi Delta.

We had the opportunity to speak with Rees, Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan, and Garrett Hedlund about this powerful film. The talented cast discussed everything from what they hope you take away from it, to how it’s extremely relevant to life today. Additionally, Blige opened up about how her character is in her DNA and the impact her personal life had on how she took on this role.

“Mudbound” is now streaming on Netflix and playing in select theaters.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Mary J Blige Says Her Personal Pain Helped Her Role In Mudbound

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mary J Blige Says Her Personal Pain Helped…
 8 hours ago
11.17.17
These Memes About Adulting Will Make You Wish…
 8 hours ago
11.17.17
92Q Fall Fest 2017
Moneybagg Yo & NBA YoungBoy Drop “Fed Baby’s”…
 10 hours ago
11.17.17
This Father Singing To His Son Will Give…
 10 hours ago
11.17.17
Dave Chappelle Takes On Eleven In The Trailer…
 10 hours ago
11.17.17
Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti And Lil Boosie In Concert
Boosie Badazz Drops “God Wants Me To Ball”…
 10 hours ago
11.17.17
Oprah Shines In The New Poster From Disney’s…
 10 hours ago
11.17.17
Woptober Fest
Gucci Mane & Migos “I Get The Bag”…
 13 hours ago
11.17.17
Greek Life: 12 Celebrities Who Pledged Sororities &…
 13 hours ago
11.17.17
They Jumped The Broom! Serena Williams Is Married
 14 hours ago
11.17.17
This Heartwarming Marriage Proposal May Make You Emotional
 14 hours ago
11.17.17
Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga Call It Quits…
 14 hours ago
11.17.17
Daveed Diggs Talks Wonder, Hamilton Drama, E-40 &…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Full-Length Trailer Drops For Lena Waithe And Common’s…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
QUIZ: Which Holiday Are You?
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Fans Are In Total Shock After 21-Year Old…
 2 days ago
11.16.17
photos