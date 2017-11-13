97.9 The Beat TV News
College Students Partied So Hard In Denton, TX… The Floor Collapsed [VIDEO]

farlinave
According to CBS 11, a party went wrong on Sunday in Denton, TX which caused the entire floor to collapse. Watch the video above.

Source: CBS 11 News

photos