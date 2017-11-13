DJ Kayotik
New Video: 21 Savage “Bank Account”

BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Inside

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

21 Savage finally drops his visual for chart topping single “Bank Account”.  In his latest video 21 Savage  is the mastermind behind a robbery and Mike Epps finds himself in the middle of the situation. Issa Album here.

21 savage

