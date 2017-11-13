Taylor Swift on SNL

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A lot of stars have been sampling their album on Saturday Night Live. In fact recently Taylor Swift appeared on the show. She performed two songs “Call It What You Want” and “Ready For It”. These two songs are from her newest album “Reputation”. Which is a fitting name seeing that Taylor made it clear that this album was going to be different from what she usually brings to the table.

Taylor Swift had a snake shaped microphone during her performance and has caused some speculation. People are dying to know who the songs are about. Some think that they might be about Kayne and Kim or maybe even her ex Calvin Harris. To top it all off Taylor is even selling snake merchandise and jewelry on her website. What could that mean? Who knows. Who do you think the songs are about?

