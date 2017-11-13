Entertainment News
Luis Fonsi's Secret Collaboration

There’s a collaboration in the mix with Luis Fonsi. He told Billboard that he wouldn’t be releasing any information about who the collaboration is with. Luis Fonsi additionally revealed that this new song was coming very soon. So who is the collaboration with? The signs are pointing to a specific female artist. 

Demi Lovato. Why Demi you may ask yourself. Well here’s the thing the two of them have been going back and forth on Instagram sending what could be signs. Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato posted the same picture with different captions. Fonsi captioned it “Qué Pasa Demi” and Demi captioned it “Hey Fonsi”. And if that isn’t enough they both posted music video related posts on the same day. They even commented on each other’s post. 

This new song is coming soon. Keep those ears and be on the lookout for its drop. 

