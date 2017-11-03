News & Gossip
Conan O’Brien Roasts Papa John’s In Hilarious Video After They Shame Athletes For Kneeling

He suggests another way to use their pizza.

This past week Papa John’s pizza CEO, John Schnatter, blamed the NFL protests for poor pizza sales. Papa John’s is a sponsor and advertiser of the NFL, and Schnatter believes athletes taking a knee against injustice has caused NFL viewership to drop — thus angering shareholders.

Since news of Schnatter’s statement hit the web, Papa John’s has been dragged on social media and according to CBS news, Schnatter lost $70 million in one day.

Now late night television host Conan O’Brien is chiming in with a hilarious video of how Papa John’s could increase their sales and tie it in with the NFL protests. Check it out below.

photos