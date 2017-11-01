DJ Kayotik
Ty Dolla $ign & YG perform "Ex" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign  and YG hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their hit single “Ex” off Beach House 3.  Then returned to perform “Paranoid” and “Luv U Better”.  Beach House 3 now available! 

photos