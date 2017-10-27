Iyanla Vanzant On Why You Have To Run For Your Life After Telling The Truth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Iyanla Vanzant knows a thing or two about telling people the truth- it doesn’t always go over so well. So when she picked up Rickey Smiley’s new book, “Stand By Your Truth: And The Run For Your Life,” she totally understood the title, and broke things all the way down. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

