Pharrell Teams With ‘Girls Trip’ Writer For Music Horror Flick

The story should bring the scares.

Pharrell Williams and rising powerhouse Tracy Oliver have had some major successes with Pharrell producing the acclaimed Hidden Figures, and Oliver co-writing the hit Girls Trip. Now the two are teaming up for a horror flick based on the book Survive the Night. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros will be behind the movie with Oliver writing the script and directing. The music-themed horror thriller will follow a group of female college students stuck inside a music festival warehouse underground on Halloween. The bunch must try to stay alive against a mysterious attacker who hunts them throughout the night.

Pharrell will produce the movie with Mimi Valdes — his partner at I Am Other Entertainment.

There’s no word on a release date, but one could guess maybe a Halloween 2018 date. We’ll keep you updated as major news surfaces!

