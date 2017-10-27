Pharrell Teams With ‘Girls Trip’ Writer For Music Horror Flick

1 reads Leave a comment
Pharrell Williams and rising powerhouse Tracy Oliver have had some major successes with Pharrell producing the acclaimed Hidden Figures, and Oliver co-writing the hit Girls Trip. Now the two are teaming up for a horror flick based on the book Survive the Night.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros will be behind the movie with Oliver writing the script and directing. The music-themed horror thriller will follow a group of female college students stuck inside a music festival warehouse underground on Halloween. The bunch must try to stay alive against a mysterious attacker who hunts them throughout the night.
Pharrell will produce the movie with Mimi Valdes — his partner at I Am Other Entertainment.
There’s no word on a release date, but one could guess maybe a Halloween 2018 date. We’ll keep you updated as major news surfaces!
