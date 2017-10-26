Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Why Nicki Minaj Shouldn’t Take The Stand In Brother’s Rape Case [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Nicki Minaj‘s brother is on trial currently on rape charges, and he really isn’t looking too good. She was reportedly asked to take the stand and testify on his behalf. But with the disturbing details in the case surfacing, it’s probably best that Nicki stays silent through it all. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

