Comedian D. ELLI$ And Jesse Salazar Talk Comedy & Halloween Bash [VIDEO]

Dallas’ comedian D. Elli$ talks comedy, Too $hort, Halloween Bash, and a whole lot more with 97.9 The Beat’s Jesse Salazar. He even gives a Bernie Mac and Ray Charles impression. Priceless.
