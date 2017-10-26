Comedian D. ELLI$ And Jesse Salazar Talk Comedy & Halloween Bash [VIDEO]

Dallas’ comedian D. Elli$ talks comedy, Too $hort, Halloween Bash, and a whole lot more with 97.9 The Beat’s Jesse Salazar. He even gives a Bernie Mac and Ray Charles impression. Priceless.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

-Farlin Ave