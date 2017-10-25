Jesse Salazar
Home > Jesse Salazar

DRAM Confirmed He Changed His Name in Hilarious ‘Maury’ Parody 

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
2 reads
Leave a comment

D.R.A.M. is not a fan of punctuation in his name anymore announcing that effective immediately, when you spell his name, delete the periods. He made it official in a hilarious Funny or Die video resembling an episode of “Maury” where the DNA test results conclude that he is 99 percent…NOT THE FATHER!

So with his baby mama DRAM behind him, he can now focus on his new spelling and his next projects. Bottom line, he is a happy man…period!

d.r.a.m.name change , Dram , Maury , parody

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading DRAM Confirmed He Changed His Name in Hilarious ‘Maury’ Parody 

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 5
DRAM Confirmed He Changed His Name in Hilarious…
 2 hours ago
10.25.17
These 6th Graders Rapping About School Is The…
 3 hours ago
10.25.17
Hump Day Laughs: T.I. Puts On A Show…
 5 hours ago
10.25.17
RIP! Remember When Robert Guillaume Proved He Was…
 6 hours ago
10.25.17
The Real Story Behind The #NYCStripperStrike (And How…
 9 hours ago
10.25.17
Middle Eastern Superhero Is Planned For TV Thanks…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
The Kardashians Re-Sign Their Contract With E! Network…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
The Internet Is Really Angry That Donald Trump…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
The Funniest & Most Accurate Reactions To Kris…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
LADIES! This Is What You Need To Know…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae’s ’90s-Set L.A. Drama Is Sure To…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Says New Album Is On The…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 days ago
10.23.17
Reverse Appropriation: Stealing White People’s Favorite Dance Move
 2 days ago
10.23.17
All The Viral Moments From Howard’s Homecoming Weekend
 2 days ago
10.23.17
Fans Celebrate The 5 Year Anniversary Of Kendrick…
 2 days ago
10.23.17
photos