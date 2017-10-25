DRAM Confirmed He Changed His Name in Hilarious ‘Maury’ Parody 

D.R.A.M. is not a fan of punctuation in his name anymore announcing that effective immediately, when you spell his name, delete the periods. He made it official in a hilarious Funny or Die video resembling an episode of “Maury” where the DNA test results conclude that he is 99 percent…NOT THE FATHER!

So with his baby mama DRAM behind him, he can now focus on his new spelling and his next projects. Bottom line, he is a happy man…period!

No more baby mama drama, from now on don’t put no moe periods in my shit ❌❌ It’s DRAM. 👶🏾https://t.co/6g4pGvOvJl pic.twitter.com/tuisdyOHYF — DRAM (@BIGBABYDRAM) October 24, 2017

Also On 97.9 The Beat: