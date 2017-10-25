Shooting At Grambling State University Leaves 2 Dead

1 reads Leave a comment
A shooting on the campus of Grambling State University leaves 2 dead according to police. The gunman has yet to be captured. Authorities responded to reports of shots being fired around midnight.
“Two males were both pronounced dead there at the scene,” said Maj. Stephen Williams, a sheriff’s spokesman. “One was a student, one was a non-student.”
The incident started with “an altercation that started inside one of the dorm rooms and spilled out into the courtyard.
Source: Washington Post, Reuters Studio
