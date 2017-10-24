97.9 The Beat TV
60 Year Old Woman Killed In Cedar Hill, 2 Others Injured [VIDEO]

farlinave
A 60 year old woman was killed in Cedar Hills last night. She was found in the front yard. 2 others were shot as well. A suspect is in custody at the moment, but his name has not been released.

