Donald Trump Eager To Release CIA’s Hidden Files On Kennedy’s Assassination [VIDEO]

Donald Trump is eager to release over 3,000 of the CIA’s hidden files on the Kennedy Assassination. This could happen as early as Oct 26, 2017. This intel could bring some closure to some or become a media nightmare for other. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.
Michelle Obama Dazzles In Blue At The Kennedy Center Honors
11 photos Launch gallery
1. Take a look at the stars who attended the Kennedy Center Honors, recognizing George Lucas, Cicely Tyson & others for their achievements.1 of 11
2. President Barack Obama & First Lady Michelle Obama2 of 11
3. Honoree George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson3 of 11
4. Actress and Broadway star Cicely Tyson (L), Conductor Seiji Ozawa (2nd-L), actress and singer Rita Moreno (C), filmmaker George Lucasa (2nd-R), and singer-songwriter Carole King (R)4 of 11
5. Tyler Perry5 of 11
6. Gayle King6 of 11
7. Debbie Allen7 of 11
8. Singer Usher8 of 11
9. Aretha Franklin and Clive Davis9 of 11
10. Viola Davis with her husband Julius Tennon10 of 11
11. Alvin Love and Gospel singer CeCe Winans11 of 11
