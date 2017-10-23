97.9 The Beat TV
Donald Trump Eager To Release CIA’s Hidden Files On Kennedy’s Assassination [VIDEO]

farlinave
Donald Trump is eager to release over 3,000 of the CIA’s hidden files on the Kennedy Assassination. This could happen as early as Oct 26, 2017. This intel could bring some closure to some or become a media nightmare for other. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

