Burger King’s Anti-Bullying Campaign

hollywoodzay
Burger King recently put forth a video on YouTube. The video was made as part as Burger King’s anti-bullying campaign. The company even said “The Burger King brand is known for putting the crown on everyone’s head and allowing people to have it their way. Bullying is the exact opposite of that”. It’s interesting to see the willingness of a member of the fast food industry to help stop bullying. Considering all the talk about how fast food companies are selfish and don’t care about their customers. 

According to the fast food restaurant the customers inside the video were in fact all real customers, excluding two actors that portrayed a bully and victim. For the campaign the customers were served pummeled burgers. Burger King stated that 95% of the customers complained about the state of their burger. The customers also witnessed the two actors as well. Burger King set it up so it looked like an innocent teen getting bullied right in front of the customers. Out of all those customers, Burger King said that only 12% spoke up about what was happening in the situation. 

This just goes to show that we aren’t paying attention to the right things. People are more concerned about their food conditions rather than the condition of a child being bullied. This has to change. 

photos