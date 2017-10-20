Ciroc Boys: An Ode To Diddy & French Montana’s Bromance

When it comes to hip-hop bromances, Diddy and French Montana are at the top of our list for bromantic duos. From theirUnforgettable performances (see what I did there), spa dates and business partnerships (They recently launched French Vanilla Ciroc), here are some of our favorite Diddy Montana moments.

Friends Who Ride Together, Shine Together

Good Friends Take Selfies With One Another

Then Review And Critique Them Together Before Posting

Best Friends Do Ellen Together

Tomorrow, one of my new favorites, @FrenchMontana, and one of my old favorites, @Diddy, are here. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Oct 10, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

Friends Celebrate Their Friends At The Revolt Music Conference

Besties Share Their Deepest Sex Secrets

What. Just. Happened? (You can find out on my #EllenShowMeMore Show only on @YouTube) youtube.com/ellen @diddy @frenchmontana A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

A Good Guy Friend Will Highlight Your Furry Fashion

No Bromance Is Complete Without Spa Time

I’m a student of celebrating life! That’s the spirit of my new flavor @Ciroc #FrenchVanilla A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Oct 17, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

Take that. Take that.

