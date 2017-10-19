American Airlines Kicks Black Harvard Law Student And Her Child Off Its Flight

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty
American Airlines is once again in the news for kicking a Black woman off one of its flights.
Follow The Beat On Twitter:
Briana Williams, a 24-year-old Harvard Law student, was traveling from Atlanta to New York when she was booted from one of American’s planes. According to The New York Daily News, Brianna and her 4-month-old daughter had to sleep at the airport in order to catch the next flight to New York after they were removed from the flight they originally booked.
Reportedly, Briana was forced off of the airplane back in late August after asking staff to return her baby’s stroller during a 5-hour weather delay.
Briana, who was also carrying three bags, reportedly asked the airline staff to return the stroller as soon as she found out the flight had been delayed. Attendants refused to return the item, and she refused to leave without it after being made to check it at the gate.
When the pilot was called over, Briana said that he had asked her where she works. Witnessed told The Daily News that he called police on her when she declined to answer the question.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
She remembers the pilot being “very disgruntled and aggressive” in his demeanor towards her.
This news comes just days after Tamika Mallory, co-chair of The Women’s March, was kicked off of another American Airlines flight from Miami to New York. Briana contacted the Daily News once she read about that incident.
Like Tamika, Briana was also booted from her flight by the pilot, who did not appear to have any oversight in deciding to eject Briana from the airplane. She plans to file a lawsuit against American Airlines, which attempted to offer her 25,000 flying miles as compensation for the humiliating incident. Brianna declined the offer because much more is at stake.
“This type of unregulated discretion is a segue into discriminatory policy,” Briana told The Daily News.
“The pilot put me in a potentially dangerous situation with law enforcement as a young, black woman, saying that I was a ‘threat,’” she added. “This type of rhetoric paralyzes the African-American community, and I want to ensure that policies are put in place that regulate the pilot’s discretionary abilities.”
RELATED STORIES:
EMT Dragged Dying Woman From American Airlines Flight
Uh Oh! American Airlines Suspends Employee After Video Shows Altercation With Mom Holding Her Baby
Did American Airlines Racially Profile This Woman Because Of Her Black Lives Matter T-Shirt?
See If You Were Caught On Camera At The 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show [Photo Gallery]
51 photos Launch gallery
1. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
1 of 51
2. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
2 of 51
3. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
3 of 51
4. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
4 of 51
5. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
5 of 51
6. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
6 of 51
7. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
7 of 51
8. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
8 of 51
9. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
9 of 51
10. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
10 of 51
11. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
11 of 51
12. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
12 of 51
13. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
13 of 51
14. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
14 of 51
15. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
15 of 51
16. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
16 of 51
17. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
17 of 51
18. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
18 of 51
19. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
19 of 51
20. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
20 of 51
21. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
21 of 51
22. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
22 of 51
23. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
23 of 51
24. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
24 of 51
25. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
25 of 51
26. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
26 of 51
27. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
27 of 51
28. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
28 of 51
29. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
29 of 51
30. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
30 of 51
31. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
31 of 51
32. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
32 of 51
33. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
33 of 51
34. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
34 of 51
35. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
35 of 51
36. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
36 of 51
37. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
37 of 51
38. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
38 of 51
39. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
39 of 51
40. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
40 of 51
41. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
41 of 51
42. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
42 of 51
43. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
43 of 51
44. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
44 of 51
45. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
45 of 51
46. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
46 of 51
47. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
47 of 51
48. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
48 of 51
49. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
49 of 51
50. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
50 of 51
51. 97.9 The Beat DUB Car Show 2017
Source:Radio One
51 of 51