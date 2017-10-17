Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Report: Toni Braxton And Birdman Are Now Married!

You read right.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty


After various rumors that Toni Braxton and Birdman are a couple, it seems like the two have made things official — husband and wife official.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Toni and Birdman have quietly eloped. One source says they’ve been married for at least two months. “They don’t want anyone to know yet. They’re trying to keep it secret, just like their relationship,” the source said. “They tried for as long as they could to deny that they were actually together.”

Since the singer and Cash Money Records CEO secretly got married, they hope to have a reception with family and friends in the near future. “They’re so in love with each other. I’m surprised that they even waited this long to do it,” the source said.

Talk about the couples romance started in 2016. At the time, they continually denied the rumors, but now it seems like their love can’t be contained. We’ll keep you updated if any major updates surface on the couple.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Report: Toni Braxton And Birdman Are Now Married!

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Blacc Chyna Is Suing The Whole Kardashian Family…
 2 hours ago
10.17.17
Black Ty Back? Tyrese Has A Rap Album…
 2 hours ago
10.17.17
R. Kelly Cozies Up To His Young Girlfriend…
 4 hours ago
10.17.17
Report: Toni Braxton And Birdman Are Now Married!
 4 hours ago
10.17.17
Will Gerard Butler Join 50 Cent On Power?
 6 hours ago
10.17.17
Kendrick Lamar Says This Is Why He Didn’t…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
4 Tips For Planning The Perfect Weekend Road…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Bow Wow Gets Dragged For Posting A Photoshopped…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Watch: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Goes Sneaker…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Solange Brings Tears To Austin City Limits Music…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Blitz Music Showcase
Wu-Tang Clan “My Only One” on ‘The Tonight…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Motivation From Taraji: ‘When You Dream Big, You…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Firefly Music Festival 2015 - Day 2
1-800-273-8255 Spanish Remix
 2 days ago
10.15.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Green Carpet
Young Dolph Out of The Hospital, Back to…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
Say What Now? TV Chef Sunny Anderson Is…
 2 days ago
10.15.17
photos