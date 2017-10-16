Wu-Tang Clan “My Only One” on ‘The Tonight Show’

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The Wu-Tang Clan is back with a new album and celebrated the release at ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. Backed by The Roots, RZA, Ghostface and Cappadonna performed, “My Only One”. Capadonna even took things back to Wu-Tang Forever with “Maria”. Where’s Method Man and Raekwon??? Hmmmmm. The Saga Continues is available now.