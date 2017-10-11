Shooting Your Best Shot: Is Nicole Murphy Feeling Shannon Sharpe?

Shannon Sharpe has been campaigning for a shot with Nicole Murphy for months now.
This week, the NFL Hall of Famer and host of Fox Sports 1’s Undisputed may have finally caught her attention.
Monday (October 9), Murphy sent laughing emoji’s at a viral clip of Undisputed from back in September. In the clip, Sharpe raves about Murphy’s figure to his co-hosts with poetic precision.
“Man, I saw Nicole Murphy in sweatpants pumping gas at the gas station,” Sharpe said. “(She was) stacked up like dirty laundry in a dorm room.”
Sharpe has continued taking increasingly creative shots via his show and social media and it seems to be working.
“He’s so damn funny,” Murphy tweeted Tuesday (October 10), quoting Sharpe’s latest mention of her on the show.
Whether he’s offering to buy her a purse with his Fox check or comparing her plump backside to a “swamp-raised opossum,” Shannon Sharpe is leading a master class in how to shoot for the stars.
The only thing that matters is that it seems like Nicole wants to hear more.
As Shannon said on Undisputed, “she want pancakes, she getting pancakes.”