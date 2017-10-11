News & Gossip
Check Out Ciara & Janet Jackson’s Epic Disneyland Trip With Baby Eissa & Future

97.9 The Beat Staff
Now this was a Disneyland adventure we wish we were invited on.

#JanetJackson and #Ciara took their kids to #Disneyland today!

New mommies Ciara and Janet Jackson visited the “Greatest Place On Earth,” Tuesday with their babies in tow. The two singers, who are also close friends, took a break from their busy schedules to bond with their baby boys Eissa and Future.

Love You @JanetJackson❤️ #FunTimes

Ciara posted several photos on her Instagram, including a video of her and little Future enjoying a kiddie roller coaster.

This Was So Much Fuuuunn!! #HandsUp!! 🙌🏽❤️

Jackson relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year, and performed at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday night. Ciara was in LaLa land to cheer on her Seattle Seahawks husband Russell Wilson during Sunday night’s game versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Now wasn’t this little family get together cute?

