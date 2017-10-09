Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

11 Honest Tweets That Prove Nobody Cares About Columbus Day

Global Grind
Leave a comment

American Flag

Source: Tom Pennington / Getty


Columbus Day is one of those holidays where you’re not sure which institutions are open or closed — but  you do know that it’s one of those weird American moments  that should not be celebrated.

Leave it Twitter to keep it all the way trill about  Christopher Columbus  — you know, the guy who took full responsibility for discovering a continent that already had people on it — and all the reasons why we shouldn’t be celebrating his life.  Especially in 2017:

And remember, the only Christopher we acknowledge is Wallace.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 11 Honest Tweets That Prove Nobody Cares About Columbus Day

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
11 Honest Tweets That Prove Nobody Cares About…
 2 hours ago
10.09.17
‘Not Silky Enough’: The Consequences Of Wearing A…
 6 hours ago
10.09.17
SNL: Performances by Sam Smith and Jason Aldean
 11 hours ago
10.08.17
She Bad: Meet Beyoncé And Halle Berry’s Stunt…
 21 hours ago
10.08.17
#JungleRules: New ‘Hey Arnold’ Movie Looks Wild
 22 hours ago
10.08.17
College Cheerleaders Harassed By Cops For Kneeling During…
 1 day ago
10.08.17
Kenyon Martin Regrets Clowning Jeremy Lin’s Locks: ‘Never…
 2 days ago
10.07.17
Nelly Has Been Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault
 2 days ago
10.07.17
Porsha Williams Speaks On The Rumored Fight With…
 2 days ago
10.07.17
New Trailer: Denzel Plays Los Angeles Lawyer In…
 2 days ago
10.07.17
She Bodied It: Watch This Viral Routine To…
 2 days ago
10.07.17
Usher Makes First Talk Show Appearance Since Herpes…
 3 days ago
10.06.17
Watch The Pacific Rim: Uprising Trailer
 3 days ago
10.06.17
WTF! You Won’t Believe This White Woman’s Shocking…
 3 days ago
10.06.17
Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her…
 3 days ago
10.06.17
Jeremy Lin Shut Down Kenyon Martin’s Diss With…
 3 days ago
10.06.17
photos