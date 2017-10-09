11 Honest Tweets That Prove Nobody Cares About Columbus Day

Global Grind

Columbus Day is one of those holidays where you’re not sure which institutions are open or closed — but you do know that it’s one of those weird American moments that should not be celebrated.

Leave it Twitter to keep it all the way trill about Christopher Columbus — you know, the guy who took full responsibility for discovering a continent that already had people on it — and all the reasons why we shouldn’t be celebrating his life. Especially in 2017:

#ColumbusDay? Are we celebrating the mass murderer who discovered America for white people b/c he was too stupid to navigate? Just checking. — Amir (@AmirAminiMD) October 9, 2017

National pizza day should replace wack ass Columbus Day — diplo (@diplo) February 9, 2016

Columbus you bitch whore skank fuck — Lakeith Stanfield (@lakeithlakeith) October 9, 2017

Only at a HBCU would we have class on Columbus Day. Black people really ain’t rocking with dude 💀 — :Pierce (@BleachyBoi) October 9, 2017

It’s Columbus Day. aka the day some white guy accidentally landed here and STOLE the land from the indigenous people… 🐸☕️ — ➿Lauryn Wagner➿ (@champagnelauryn) October 9, 2017

I plan on celebrating #ColumbusDay by kicking in my neighbor's door, eating his food, and claiming the house as mine. — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) October 9, 2017

Black man walks into my job & asks am I excited for Columbus Day 2moro🙁💁🏾🙅🏾SIR👏🏾You are a BLACK MAN. pic.twitter.com/BsmyjHjpeN — Juliet (@ms_juliet) October 8, 2017

[Some] White people when they get on Twitter and find out the truth about #ChristopherColumbus on #ColumbusDay: pic.twitter.com/7Cy0YCHL3s — Resistance Zone ✊ (@ResistanceZone) October 9, 2017

Hi all, me again. In light of the white supremacist rally and Columbus Day today,Don't forget to denounce racism for the 849th year in a row — MadIndianWoman (@kpitabread) October 9, 2017

Meanwhile, an extensive history of white violence and genocide: Columbus Day, Stand for the national anthem, he didn't fit the profile… — Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) October 2, 2017

Good morning world. Happy Christopher Wallace, Chris Tucker, Chris Brown, & Chris Rock Day. WE DONT ACKNOWLEDGE COLUMBUS #ColumbusDay pic.twitter.com/GdRtAXjFwh — Hugh Hefner (@SplashyStacks) October 9, 2017

And remember, the only Christopher we acknowledge is Wallace.

