Lil Uzi Vert performs “XO TOUR LLIF3” on ‘TRL’

djkayotik979
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos

Source: Jose Estrada

This week its been all about the return of MTV’s TRL, and the guest list has been incredible.  The latest artist to grace the stage was none other than Lil Uzi Vert  for a live performance of his chart topper “XO Tour LLIF3” in the heart of Times Square.

photos