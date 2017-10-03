Fashion Designer Christian Louboutin Appreciates Cardi B For The Love [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Source: COMPLEX Media
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
More News:
Who Won? Wendy’s And Wingstop Had A Rap Battle For the Ages
Black Man Shot In Neck Saved Others In Las Vegas Massacre
19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty
19 photos Launch gallery
19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty
1. That’s a whole lot of ass.1 of 19
2. Get low booty.2 of 19
3. BET booty.3 of 19
4. All white everything booty.4 of 19
5. Back that booty up.5 of 19
6. Modest booty.6 of 19
7. From the front, booty.7 of 19
8. Sexy booty.8 of 19
9. Side booty.9 of 19
10. Fan love booty.10 of 19
11. Uncensored booty.11 of 19
12. Peek-a-boo booty.12 of 19
13. Relaxed booty.13 of 19
14. Pink latex booty.14 of 19
15. Hip hop booty.15 of 19
16. Sheer booty.16 of 19
17. Furry booty.17 of 19
18. Strip tease booty.18 of 19
19. Bad b*tch booty.19 of 19
comments – Add Yours