Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Who Won? Wendy’s And Wingstop Had A Rap Battle For the Ages

Never thought there could be beef in chicken.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Wendy's sign. Entrance of an outlet of famous American fast...

Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty


Things just got real in these fast food streets. The popular chicken restaurant Wingstop thought they would be cute on social media, tweeting out a remixed version of Migos‘ “Bad & Boujee.”

Wendy’s peeped the rhymes and they weren’t having it, so they channeled Kendrick Lamar.

Wingstop was NOT ready.


This was not some random jab making fun of friendly competition. This was a deep rooted beef. Wendy’s was waiting for Wingstop to run their mouth so they could put them in their place.

Well, Wingstop was not about to back down. They have a chicken empire to defend! The battle was on.

ROUND 1

Wingstop responded to Wendy’s with the ultimate drag.

Then Wendy’s came in strong.


We were not ready.

ROUND 2 

Wingstop had to let Wendy’s know that their wings turn customers into addicts.

Once again Wendy’s came through with the heat.


ROUND 3

Wingstop let it be known that they specialize in the chicken, while Wendy’s got no focus.

Wendy’s followed up with a bedtime story.


FINAL ROUND

Wingstop clapped back and threw light shade at Syd to get their point across.

Wendy’s then finally threw in the towel. They got milks to shake and money to make.


Despite Wendy’s clocking out, Wingstop wasn’t going to let them have the last word.


There you have it. A battle wrapped in delicious fast food flavor. Who do you think won this epic feud?

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Who Won? Wendy’s And Wingstop Had A Rap Battle For the Ages

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center -Concert Sponsored by Hulu - Night 1
Playboi Carti shares Hugh Hefner Tribute
 15 mins ago
10.03.17
Who Won? Wendy’s And Wingstop Had A Rap…
 2 hours ago
10.03.17
28 Epic “Mean Girls” Quotes We Still Love…
 4 hours ago
10.03.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Bobby Brown Encourages Fizz’s Lofty Goals…
 4 hours ago
10.03.17
Jay Z
Jay-Z performs “BAM” + “4:44” on ‘SNL’
 7 hours ago
10.03.17
106 & Party
Migos perform “Too Hotty” on TRL
 7 hours ago
10.03.17
Shannon Sharpe Just Became The Realest N*gga On…
 23 hours ago
10.02.17
Twitter Reacts To Mariah Carey Talking Las Vegas…
 23 hours ago
10.02.17
Here’s All The Photos From Amber Rose’s Annual…
 1 day ago
10.02.17
World Stop: Blac Chyna Goes Boarderline Nude At…
 1 day ago
10.02.17
10 Photos That Prove Black (Men) Don’t Crack
 1 day ago
10.02.17
Mi Gente Remix For Disaster Relief
 2 days ago
10.01.17
Kroll’s and Colbert’s Awkward Photo Campaign
 2 days ago
10.01.17
Jay Z Shows Solidarity For Colin Kaepernick By…
 2 days ago
10.01.17
Lil’ Kim Reveals She Once Turned Down a…
 3 days ago
09.30.17
Changed Man? Ray J Regrets ‘Tweaking’ On ‘The…
 4 days ago
09.29.17
photos