Say Cheese! Leslie Jones Snaps Selfies With Beyoncé And Jay-Z After SNL Taping

The Emmy nominee is out here fan girling and living her best life!

Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Ghostbusters' - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Between Michael Che calling Trump a “cheap cracker” and Jay-Z’s stellar performance, last night’s Saturday Night Life was off the chain. As was the afterparty where SNL castmate Leslie Jones snapped a few selfies with none other than Beyoncé herself, who was there supporting her hubby.

In the wee hours of Sunday morning, Jones Tweeted out this pic with the following caption: “I take the worst pics ever!! Thank God Beyoncé is just f—ing beautiful!! “Thanks for pic Queen B!! I was so nervous!!”

The 50-year-old comedienne also got a pic with one of her faves: “Jay Z is a lyrical beast!!! Thanks for the pic!! Again soooo nervous!!”

Here’s the Emmy nominee with Damien Marley!

Leslie is out here fan girling and living her best life—and we’re here for it!

