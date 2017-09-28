Did Blac Chyna Try To Choke Rob Kardashian Out With An iPhone Charging Cable?

The whole ‘Blac Rob’ phenomenon was cute when Chyna first got with her cuddly Kardashian, but the reality star couple quickly went from sugar, spice, and everything nice to completely unstable.

At the start of summer ’17, rumors that their relationship had become violent surfaced. Now, TMZ has new details in the matter of Chyna allegedly beating Rob after giving birth to their daughter last year.

Rob has reportedly filed a new lawsuit against Chyna in connection to the alleged December 2016 incident, claiming that his baby mama was high and drunk when she tried to choke him with an iPhone charging cable, hit him in his head and face repeatedly, trashed the house he was renting from little sister Kylie Jenner, and threw a chair at his Bentley.

According to TMZ, the docs also claim Chyna hit Rob with a metal rod and “even smashed a holiday season gingerbread house.” The abuse factor of their relationship reportedly played a part in the cancelation of their reality series, Rob & Chyna. “Execs thought the situation was way too volatile,” TMZ writes.

Rob is reportedly suing Chyna for assault, battery, and vandalism. Click here for their original complaints against each other, which surfaced a couple of months ago.