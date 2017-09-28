Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Did Blac Chyna Try To Choke Rob Kardashian Out With An iPhone Charging Cable?

A new report alleges the reality star and entrepreneur got physical with her daughter's father.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna At Sky Beach Club

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

The whole ‘Blac Rob’ phenomenon was cute when Chyna first got with her cuddly Kardashian, but the reality star couple quickly went from sugar, spice, and everything nice to completely unstable.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

At the start of summer ’17, rumors that their relationship had become violent surfaced. Now, TMZ has new details in the matter of Chyna allegedly beating Rob after giving birth to their daughter last year.

Rob has reportedly filed a new lawsuit against Chyna in connection to the alleged December 2016 incident, claiming that his baby mama was high and drunk when she tried to choke him with an iPhone charging cable, hit him in his head and face repeatedly, trashed the house he was renting from little sister Kylie Jenner, and threw a chair at his Bentley.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

💕 My Dreamy 💕

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

According to TMZ, the docs also claim Chyna hit Rob with a metal rod and “even smashed a holiday season gingerbread house.” The abuse factor of their relationship reportedly played a part in the cancelation of their reality series, Rob & Chyna. “Execs thought the situation was way too volatile,” TMZ writes.

Rob is reportedly suing Chyna for assault, battery, and vandalism. Click here for their original complaints against each other, which surfaced a couple of months ago.

Blac Chyna/ Rob Kardashian

Watch Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Fall In Love On Instagram

2 photos Launch gallery

Watch Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Fall In Love On Instagram

Continue reading Watch Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Fall In Love On Instagram

Watch Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Fall In Love On Instagram

Blac Chyna , rob kardashian

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Did Blac Chyna Try To Choke Rob Kardashian…
 4 hours ago
09.28.17
Something Old, Something New: 8 Fall Shows To…
 22 hours ago
09.27.17
Was This NBA Star Shooting His Shot With…
 23 hours ago
09.27.17
B.o.B Wants You To Donate To His GoFundMe…
 24 hours ago
09.27.17
Nicki Minaj’s Childhood Bully Has To Regret This…
 24 hours ago
09.27.17
Chance The Rapper Debuts New Track Live On…
 1 day ago
09.27.17
Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles - Day 2
Chance The Rapper debuts his new song on…
 1 day ago
09.27.17
The ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Reunion Show Is…
 2 days ago
09.26.17
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Pepsi Stage - Fixed Show
Macklemore & Kesha perform “Good Old Days” on…
 2 days ago
09.26.17
Melo and Gelo Steal The Spotlight In Episode…
 3 days ago
09.25.17
Game Changer: Cardi B Hits #1 With ‘Bodak…
 3 days ago
09.25.17
Jay Z
Jay-Z Performs in London on Live Lounge
 3 days ago
09.25.17
Rest In Peace, Charles Bradley
 4 days ago
09.24.17
Jennifer Lopez donates $1 Million for hurricane relief…
 4 days ago
09.24.17
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Can Cardi B Accomplish What Hasn’t Been Done…
 6 days ago
09.22.17
Justin Bieber Has A Message On #BlackLivesMatter
 6 days ago
09.22.17
photos